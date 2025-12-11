Lisbon embraces reusable cup system, CopoMais

Lisbon becomes one of the frontrunning capital cities in Europe regarding the deployment of a citywide, digitally enabled reuse system. So far, there are five automated return machines active in Bairro Alto, with 17 more locations set to launch in early 2026. The new system includes a set of reusable CopoMais Lisboa cups, which are available in four sizes. Automated return machines allow consumers to have their deposit for the cups refunded, with a comprehensive cleaning and logistics operation following that ensures that cups can be used repeatedly.

× Expand TOMRA Lisbon embraces new reusable cup system, CopoMais

“We are proud to go live with Lisbon’s reusable cup system, as promised when this partnership was announced in January,” said Geir Sæther, Head of TOMRA Reuse. “In Lisbon, we have found a municipality that is prepared to take a frontrunner position among European capitals in implementing policy that enables truly circular systems, as well as a hospitality industry that is stepping up to help make Lisbon better, cleaner and more circular.”

Carlos Moura, President of AHRESP, added, “This project demonstrates the willingness of the hospitality and restaurant sector to work side by side with technological innovation and with local authorities. It is highly significant to see Lisbon’s bars and restaurants at the forefront, reducing costs for the community and for the planet, while at the same time enhancing customer experience.”

The first five automated return locations are conveniently placed in collaboration with bar owners in Bairro Alto, who are selling all drinks in CopoMais cups.

“Following Lisbon city’s ban on single-use cups since May 2024, bar owners have been looking for a cost-efficient and convenient solution for reusable cups. We saw that without a system in place, none of the environmental gains would be obtained - cups would still litter the street outside. The CopoMais system makes it easy to comply with city regulations without compromising logistics or customer satisfaction. We’re proud to take part in this change from the very beginning,” concluded Ricardo Tavares, Owner of Bar El Latino in Bairro Alto.

About CopoMais Lisboa

CopoMais Lisboa is a joint initiative by the City of Lisbon (CML), the Portuguese Association of Hotels, Restaurants and Similar Establishments (AHRESP), and TOMRA. CopoMais is more than a sturdy cup; but is a system enabling circularity and boasting convenience, efficiency, and traceability. The system also gives the user their deposit back when buying a beverage in a participating bar. The initiative supports Portugal’s and the EU’s ambitions under the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) by reducing single-use packaging and expanding reuse systems across Europe. Each CopoMais cup has a €0.50 refundable deposit.

“With CopoMais, we are proud to be introducing – together with our partners – an innovative and effective system for managing the use of reusable cups at scale for Lisbon’s residents and visitors,” said Rui Quadrado, Business Development Manager for TOMRA Reuse. “This system provides attractive incentives for both businesses and consumers and has the potential to deliver both reduced costs and significant environmental benefits.”

With digital payment integration, the system allows users to receive their deposit via payment terminals. The CopoMais system accepts all major debit cards, credit cards, and NFC-enabled smartphones/devices.

“We are excited to support CopoMais in making sustainable choices easier for everyone,” said Rui Patraquim, Business Development Director for Mastercard in Portugal. “Our collaboration with TOMRA, powered by our Mastercard Move solutions, demonstrates how innovative payment technology can make sustainable choices more accessible and rewarding. By streamlining the deposit and instant refund process and enabling near real-time deposit returns, we are empowering both businesses and consumers to take meaningful steps toward reducing waste in their daily lives. This partnership helps drive innovation and convenience for Lisbon’s residents and visitors while advancing our commitment to environmental responsibility.”