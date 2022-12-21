LyondellBasell announces increased emissions reduction target

LyondellBasell has announced it will increase the company's 2030 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction target for scope 1 and scope 2 emissions from 30 percent to 42 percent, relative to a 2020 baseline.

In addition, the company will establish a 2030 scope 3 GHG emissions reduction target of 30 percent, relative to a 2020 baseline and in accordance with guidelines from the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi). The company's previously announced goal to achieve net zero scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions from global operations by 2050 remains unchanged.

Peter Vanacker, CEO of LyondellBasell said: "We believe a more ambitious GHG reduction target is achievable and will create substantial value for all of our stakeholders, reducing emissions while simultaneously building a world-class Circular and Low Carbon Solutions business is needed to meet the demands, we are seeing throughout the value chain. This approach is not only good for society, but also good for business. We will follow a disciplined approach to prioritize high-return projects and will continue to meet our return expectations."

Estimates of the capital expenditures necessary to achieve its emissions reduction goals are built into the company's long-range plan, according to the company.

LyondellBasell will submit its climate goals to SBTi to be validated against SBTi guidance. The SBTi defines and promotes best practice for corporate GHG emissions target setting aligned to the latest climate science.

LyondellBasell also aims to secure at least 75 percent of its global electricity from low carbon power by 2030, a majority of which will come from its existing goal to procure a minimum of 50 percent of global electricity from renewable sources.

In addition, the company's previously announced Circular and Low Carbon Solutions business will focus on achieving its goal to produce and market 2 million metric tons of recycled and renewable-based polymers annually by 2030, further reducing scope 3 emissions.

Value chain collaboration remains a top priority according to the company. Most recently, LyondellBasell joined the World Economic Forum Low Carbon Emitting Technologies (LCET) group to help accelerate the development and upscaling of the low carbon emitting technologies required for the chemical industry and related value chains to reach net zero emissions by 2050.