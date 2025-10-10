MOL Group completes its first ISCC PLUS-certified production run using circular feedstock

MOL Group has completed its first ISCC PLUS-certified production run using circular feedstock at its MOL Petrochemicals site in Tiszaújváros, Hungary. This milestone is a significant achievement in the company’s SHAPE TOMORROW Strategy. The test demonstrates MOL’s ability to convert circular feedstock, like post-consumer plastic waste-based feedstock, into high-quality polyethene (PE) and polypropylene (PP).

MOL Group completes first ISCC PLUS-certified production run using circular feedstock

“This successful test shows that MOL Group can now process circular feedstocks according to an ISCC PLUS certified process, turning plastic waste into new, high-value products,” said Péter Császár, Senior Vice President of MOL Group Chemicals. “It is a significant step towards sustainable petrochemicals and strengthens our position as a leading circular economy player in Central and Eastern Europe.”

MOL’s Petrochemical Tiszaújváros and Slovnaft facilities in Bratislava achieved ISCC PLUS certification in 2024 for steam cracker and polymerisation units. The company is continuing its transformation towards circular chemicals and aims to utilise up to 1.5 million tonnes of feedstock for the energy industry by 2030.

About the first production run

During the pilot, circular feedstock based on post-consumer waste was introduced to MOL’s steam cracker. This allows for the production of circular-based monomers, which are then converted into polymers. The process uses the mass balance approach, which tracks and accounts for circular material when processed together with traditional inputs.

The MOL Group is continuing to test additional circular feedstocks, while also developing new processes that expand the role of waste as a raw material for plastics production.