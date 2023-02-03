Plastic Supplies Dudley gains sustainability certification

Plastic Supplies Dudley has announced that it has achieved accreditation for ISO14001:2015 environmental standard.

ISO14001 is an internationally recognised standard for environmental management which covers all areas of business from production through to energy saving. The aim is to achieve a cleaner, more efficient business, all while reducing costs.

There are multiple factors as to why the company gained certification, some of which include:

Machine side granulators on the majority of machines so any waste can automatically be ground up and reused in the next shot.

Anything that cannot be granulated by the machine, is either done on our larger stand-alone granulator, or sent off to a recycling company to be reused elsewhere.

Changing company vehicles to fully electric cars with a charging point fitted at the factory.

Lights within factory are changed to LEDs which are cheaper to run, and last a lot longer than standard bulbs.

Majority of machines in the factory are 5 years old or less. The new machines are a lot more efficient that the older ones.

Put recycling bins in place so that all scrap cardboard can be recycled.

Majority of material used on site is reprocessed material. This is a recycled material that has been repelletised and possibly added fresh glass to increase strength.

The company says that it is looking at more ways in which it can help the environment and are always willing to take feedback of its customers.