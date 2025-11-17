The Plastics Industry Association celebrates Plastic Recycling Week

The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) celebrates Plastic Recycling Week and reaffirms the industry’s commitment to promoting recycling across the United States. PLASTICS took this opportunity to showcase the progress, innovations, and partnerships that are helping to drive the circular economy within the plastics industry.

The Association collaborated with industry partners to share key messages regarding the recycling progress, challenges, and opportunities that can enhance the recycling system across the US.

“From local sanitation workers and small businesses to large-scale recyclers and manufacturers, the people and organisations behind recycling are driving innovation, strengthening infrastructure, and keeping valuable materials in circulation,” said Matt Seaholm, President and CEO of PLASTICS. “Plastic Recycling Week is a time to recognise the impact recycling has on our environment and our economy each and every day. The plastics industry is proud to support efforts and invest in solutions that advance a more circular economy. We encourage everyone to take action this week: take part in recycling in your community, explore new ways to reduce waste, and help ensure that valuable resources stay in the economy—not in landfills.”

Patrick Krieger, Senior Vice President of Sustainability and Policy, added, “Recycling is essential to building a more sustainable future—where materials are thoughtfully used and recycled, waste is minimised, and our environment is protected. Across the U.S., innovative solutions—from product design to cutting-edge sortation and recycling solutions —make plastic materials more sustainable and improve how they’re recovered and repurposed. The plastics industry is proud to be part of this process—Plastic Recycling Week showcases its importance and helps shape a more sustainable future.”