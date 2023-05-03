Plastics Recycling show Europe returns for 2023

The Plastics Recycling Show Europe exhibition and conference taking place at the RAI Amsterdam opens to visitors at 9.30 am on 10 May. Thousands of professionals involved in plastics recycling and the sustainable use of plastics are expected to attend this year’s event, which organisers say is set to be more than 50% bigger than ever before with over 320 exhibitors and more than 60 expert speakers. Visitor registration for free entry is at: www.prseventeurope.com

The two-day event draws together contributions from EU political leaders and every part of the plastics industry from major brands to material suppliers, plastics recycling machinery and equipment suppliers, plastics recyclers and waste management specialists. Companies and organisations from across Europe will be showing new technologies and applications for recycled plastics.

The Plastics Recycling Show Europe brings together key players from the plastics and recycling sectors to showcase innovative technology, share best practice, network and do business. A broad cross-section of the industry is represented at the event including plastics recycling machinery and equipment suppliers, plastic material suppliers and compounders, pre-processors, mechanical and chemical plastics recyclers, waste management specialists and industry associations. A new chemical recycling feature area will guide visitors through the history of and latest innovations in chemical recycling in a timeline with video displays.

Plastics Recycling Awards Europe

Drawn from across the whole plastics value chain in Europe, all 47 finalists of the Plastics Recycling Awards Europe 2023 will be showcased in a dedicated feature area at the exhibition. The winners of this year’s seven awards categories will be announced on the second day of the show, 11 May. All of the shortlisted products and projects are made in Europe and every product contains a minimum of 50% recycled plastics.

PRSE Exhibitor Highlights

CIRCPACK by Veolia will launch its interactive ReCoRe-platform, its online portal that offers comprehensive and up-to-date Recycling Country Reports on packaging for 69 countries across the globe. Stand B4

will launch its interactive ReCoRe-platform, its online portal that offers comprehensive and up-to-date Recycling Country Reports on packaging for 69 countries across the globe. Stand B4 ML Polyolefins will introduce its a new High Impact Polypropylene, which has been designed for improved processing properties and mould filling. Stand K6

will introduce its a new High Impact Polypropylene, which has been designed for improved processing properties and mould filling. Stand K6 Green Dot will present innovations made from up to 100% Systalen® recyclates, including a new generation of ink erasers and shrink foil for product bundles. Stand Q23

will present innovations made from up to 100% Systalen® recyclates, including a new generation of ink erasers and shrink foil for product bundles. Stand Q23 New from Avient Corporation is its ColorMatrix™ Ultimate™ UV390R ultraviolet (UV) absorbing additive technology suitable for both virgin and recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET). Stand C41

is its ColorMatrix™ Ultimate™ UV390R ultraviolet (UV) absorbing additive technology suitable for both virgin and recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET). Stand C41 New from AMP Robotics is AMP Vortex™ the industry’s first AI-powered automation system for film removal and recovery in MRF environments. Stand S7.

is AMP Vortex™ the industry’s first AI-powered automation system for film removal and recovery in MRF environments. Stand S7. The latest innovations from Piovan Group are its Odor Minder and C-90 DeDuster®. Odor Minder gives an instant qualitative evaluation of the effectiveness of the odour removal process from treated granules. C-90 DeDuster® removes dust, streamers or angel from pellet surfaces. Stand P36.

are its Odor Minder and C-90 DeDuster®. Odor Minder gives an instant qualitative evaluation of the effectiveness of the odour removal process from treated granules. C-90 DeDuster® removes dust, streamers or angel from pellet surfaces. Stand P36. REPI ’s latest StabiPlus™: additive acts as a proactive stabiliser that prevents r-PET from ageing and discoloration, loop after loop. Stand F24

’s latest StabiPlus™: additive acts as a proactive stabiliser that prevents r-PET from ageing and discoloration, loop after loop. Stand F24 Gneuss is showcasing its new OMNI Recycling Systems for closed loop recycling of PET, PS and polyolefin. Stand B12

is showcasing its new OMNI Recycling Systems for closed loop recycling of PET, PS and polyolefin. Stand B12 Scientists at the Fraunhofer Institute for Structural Durability and System Reliability LBF will present the results of its latest research project covering a new environmentally friendly process on a laboratory scale to remove odours from plastic packaging. Stand P3

will present the results of its latest research project covering a new environmentally friendly process on a laboratory scale to remove odours from plastic packaging. Stand P3 Innovations from Borealis will include its Ecoplast and mtm post-consumer recyclate (PCR) solutions, and product lines based on Borcycle™ M advanced mechanical recycling, and Borcycle™ C chemically recycled feedstock. Stand G22

will include its Ecoplast and mtm post-consumer recyclate (PCR) solutions, and product lines based on Borcycle™ M advanced mechanical recycling, and Borcycle™ C chemically recycled feedstock. Stand G22 Product innovations on display from Baerlocher will include its Baeropol T-Blend product range and its proprietary Baeropol RST stabilizer. Stand Q4

will include its Baeropol T-Blend product range and its proprietary Baeropol RST stabilizer. Stand Q4 Nordson will be showing the new Nordson BKG® HiCon™ K-SWE-HD/RS melt filter for blown films applications. Stand N31

will be showing the new Nordson BKG® HiCon™ K-SWE-HD/RS melt filter for blown films applications. Stand N31 POLICYCLE , the newly founded circular economy company in the POLFILM group will be showcasing its focus on establishing material cycles for polyethylene-based films with partners and customers. Stand P23

, the newly founded circular economy company in the POLFILM group will be showcasing its focus on establishing material cycles for polyethylene-based films with partners and customers. Stand P23 Powered by artificial intelligence, the new Bollegraaf Analyzer offers real-time compositional analysis of an MRF waste stream. Stand A15

Conference Summary

Taking place in two theatres for the first time this year, the free-to-attend PRSE conference will provide a holistic view of the whole plastic recycling value chain, drawing together political leaders and the plastics recycling and manufacturing industry. Among more than 60 expert speakers will be representatives of major consumer brands including Bostik, Colgate, Deceuninck, Electrolux, Procter & Gamble, and Ford Otosan.

Vivianne Heijnen, Minister for the Environment in the Government of the Netherlands is the keynote speaker for the opening session entitled Plastics Recycling in Europe – paving the way towards circularity.

As well as the latest political and legislative developments in plastics recycling in Europe, conference sessions will cover design for recycling; chemical recycling; global market factors; and traceability, transparency and trust in plastics recycling.

Materials focus sessions will explore the challenges, issues and opportunities within the sector for mechanical recycling, covering PET, PVC and Technical Plastics, polyolefin waste streams and polypropylene (PP) recycling.