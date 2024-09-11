QC Polymer seeks investment to drive circular economy

Key Highlights:

The new owner of QC Polymer is seeking £1 million this year and potentially looking for £5-6 million next year which will significantly upgrade the technologies used to sort and treat PET at the West Midland’s recycling facility.

The investments would aim to improve efficiency, producing high-quality recycled materials that can be utilised by manufacturers looking for sustainable raw materials.

QC Polymer seeks to obtain capital from investors who share the company’s mission to drive sustainability and reduce plastic waste.

The new owner of QC Polymer is seeking £1 million this year and potentially looking for £5-6 million next year which will significantly upgrade the technologies used to sort and treat PET at the West Midland’s recycling facility.

Managing director and owner of QC Polymer, Arpan Dhanuka, wishes to further invest in advanced recycling technologies which will improve efficiency, producing high-quality recycled materials that can be utilised by manufacturers looking for sustainable raw materials.

Since acquiring the company earlier this year, QC Polymer has already developed innovative recycling processes which produce rPET that is virtually indistinguishable from virgin PET in terms of performance, thus appealing to a wider range of industries.

Along with improved technologies, the company has underlined its sustainability commitments putting them at the core of its business model. QC Polymer seeks to obtain capital from investors who share the company’s mission to drive sustainability and reduce plastic waste.

Arpan said: “Having already upgraded our recycling technologies we are today seeking investment which will position QC Polymer as a leader in the UK’s rPET recycling industry. We are keen to secure investment from funds and organisations who are committed to driving sustainability, reducing plastic waste and driving a greener circular economy.

"Future investment is vital as QC Polymer secures important partnerships with local councils, major brands and waste management companies and reimagines the way the industry recycles.”