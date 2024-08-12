QC Polymer to boost PET recycling and UK circular economy

Key Highlights:

QC Polymer, a UK rPET recycler, has announced ambitions to significantly grow the business, boosting the UK’s circular economy and PET recycling capacity.

QC Polymer has developed innovative recycling processes which produce rPET that is virtually indistinguishable from virgin PET in terms of performance, thus appealing to a wider range of industries.

The new owner of QC Polymer, a firm based in the West Midlands, seeks to scale the company and set it apart from competitors in the industry.

Acquiring ownership earlier this year, managing director and owner of QC Polymer, Arpan Dhanuka, is investing significantly in advanced recycling technology which is making the recycling process more efficient and producing high-quality recycled materials that can be utilised by manufacturers looking for sustainable raw materials.

Along with improved technology, the company has underlined its sustainability commitments, putting them at the core of its business model.

Underlining the commitment to turn the company into a £100 million revenue business, Dhanuka said: “Our five-year vision for the company to significantly increase revenue is underlined by the ever-increasing, global demand for recycled PET. We are excited to be able to provide sustainably produced, high quality products that will help drive and grow the circular economy over the next five years. Our sustainable commitments are evident in the significant investment we have made to advance our recycling technologies used to create a polymer that is rivalling virgin PET. We look forward to working with more companies and organisations who share our vision to create sustainable recycling solutions.”

A series of partnerships and collaborations are planned with local councils, waste management companies and major brands who share QC Polymer’s sustainability commitments and ambitions to boost the circular economy. By working closely with partners, the recycler can tailor its services to meet specific needs and co-develop innovative recycling solutions.

The company is seeking investment which will support its growth and sustainable ambitions.