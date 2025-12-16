Radici InNova, RadiciGroup’s division dedicated to research and innovation, has developed a recycling process based on selective dissolution technology that treats mixed textile waste and recovers nylon and LYCRA fibre to produce new garments. Collaborating with The LYCRA Company and Triumph has made the validation of the process possible by utilising recovered fibres in 100% recycled lingerie sets. The internationally patented process uses non-toxic, non-flammable, and environmentally compatible solvents that can be applied to the main types of nylon (PA6 and PA66) to recover nylon and LYCRA fibre.

× Expand RadiciGroup RadiciGroup, The LYCRA Company, and Triumph innovate circular fashion processes

“Thanks to this project, textile recycling enters a new dimension, demonstrating for the first time that it is possible to recover fibres from mixed fabrics and reuse them to produce new garments,” said Stefano Alini, CEO of Radici InNova. “This is an unprecedented innovation that opens revolutionary development opportunities for the textile industry. At RadiciGroup, we are proud to have conceived and achieved this important milestone together with our partners, and we are ready to take the next steps.”

Nicholas Kurland, Product Development Director, Advanced Concepts, the LYCRA Company, added, “This innovative project highlights the role that elastane can have in helping to advance circularity in the apparel industry. Working closely with Radici InNova and Triumph, The LYCRA Company has demonstrated that LYCRA fibres can retain their renowned stretch and recovery performance — providing comfort, fit and ease of movement — even when reintegrated into the spinning cycle.”

Recycling garments made from various fibres has been a major challenge for the textile industry. Without a chemical or mechanical process capable of separating and recovering the individual materials, these garments often end up being incinerated or in a landfill.

How the collaboration began

Radici InNova launched the study four years ago regarding a process for the dissolution and separation of mixed textile fibres. After the initial development phase, subsequent tests made it possible to recover samples of LYCRA fibre from multi-material fabrics, which The LYCRA Company then received to verify their recyclability.

The next step was to demonstrate the feasibility in practice. Triumph provided its own production surplus, a fabric containing 16% LYCRA fibre. This allowed Radici InNova to recover LYCRA fibre and nylon. The LYCRA fibre was re-spun by The LYCRA Company, while RadiciGroup processed the recycled nylon to produce new Renycle yarn. Using these recycled yarns, a 60-meter black fabric was created, which Triumph uses to produce coordinated lingerie sets.

“Although still in its early stages, Triumph is proud to contribute to this pioneering initiative and to explore the potential of this innovative recycling technology for future applications. Our next step will focus on developing a capsule collection, while also working on solutions to ensure product identification, traceability and circularity systems, so that garments can remain in use for as long as possible and, once they reach the end of their life, can be recycled in the most appropriate way. At Triumph, we are committed to promoting innovation and collaboration in the field of sustainability. Being part of this project strengthens our belief that circularity for garments made from mixed textile fibres is possible, and we are proud to help turn this vision into reality,” concluded Vera Galarza, Global Head of Sustainability at Triumph.