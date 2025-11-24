Reconomy partners with Polytag to reduce packaging waste

Reconomy is partnering with tag-and-trace technology provider, Polytag. The circular economy specialist is hoping to help its customers reduce packaging waste and improve recyclability. Polytag’s UV tag detection and trace technology will be installed at Reconomy brand Casepak’s Materials Recycling Facility.

The solution will provide brands with granular, real-time data on when and where packaging is recycled and the recycling rates of their products. These insights will ensure sustainability progress is accurately reported, ensuring compliance with Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) requirements. Additionally, the process can help with the redesign of packaging content to use alternative or lighter-weight packaging, reducing compliance costs and their carbon footprint.

Valpak, a Reconomy brand, will support the integration of the data into brands’ reporting systems. The partnership strengthens the company’s position within the industry in terms of providing data and technology capabilities. This is particularly true through Valpak, which operates a large packaging and product database in the UK that is used by major supermarkets.

Installing this technology advances the Ecotrace Programme, an industry-wide initiative to improve transparency in packaging recycling. The program is backed by retailers including Marks & Spencer, Ocado Retail, and Waitrose & Partners.

“We are delighted to have installed Polytag’s technology at our recycling facility. This collaboration highlights the strength of Reconomy’s unique offering – combining our operational expertise in recycling with Valpak’s data capability and Polytag’s trace technology,” said Georgina Cullen, Commercial Director at Casepak. “We look forward to working with Polytag to accelerate the shift to a circular economy.”

Steve Gough, Chief Executive Officer at Valpak, added, “Valpak applies the insights provided by our unrivalled packaging and product database – the largest in the UK – to help customers meet compliance needs, reduce costs and cut their carbon footprint. As the demand for greater transparency and more streamlined reporting increases, this partnership adds a new dimension to our data resources.”

“The installation of our latest detection unit at Casepak is a pivotal moment for the Ecotrace Programme, in which Reconomy has played a major part. Every installation brings us closer to a fully transparent, scalable and verifiable recycling system. We are proud to work with the forward-thinking teams at Casepak and Valpak to make this vision a reality,” concluded Jon Anderson, Chief Technology Officer at Polytag.