RecyClass grants Automotive and EEE approval to Dow’s ELVALOY AC 1330 additive

RecyClass grants Dow’s ELVALOY AC 1330 additive its first Automotive and Electrical & Electronic Equipment (EEE) Technology Approval. This achievement highlights the additive’s full compatibility with the ABS recycling stream and making it the first single-component technology to meet RecyClass’ recyclability recommendations. Said recommendations follow the current European recycling infrastructures for these sectors.

“At RecyClass, we believe plastics circularity should span all sectors,” said Paolo Glerean, Chairman of RecyClass. “However, before we can move forward and build sector-specific Design for Recycling Guidelines, it is essential to thoroughly assess the unique needs of each industry. Only with data-driven insights obtained with strong collaboration with the entire value chain, can we develop transparent and reliable recommendations for plastic recyclability and significantly boost the availability of circular materials across all sectors.”

The RecyClass Automotive & EEE Technical Committee announced the approval following rigorous testing in accordance with the RecyClass Recyclability Evaluation Protocol for ABS Plastic Components. Testing took place at AIMPLAS, which is a RecyClass Recognised Testing Facility for Automotive and EEE.

ELVALOY AC 1330 is a copolymer of ethylene and methyl acrylate, containing 30% methyl acrylate (by weight). During evaluation, the material was compounded at 10 wt% with a natural ABS resin. The additive is designed to improve the impact performance of ABS compounds. This is critical for various applications, from interior trim and exterior components in vehicles to control panels and casings in a variety of kitchen appliances.

Robust, transparent recyclability assessments are essential in making plastics circularity a reality across all sectors, especially with the upcoming proposal of the End-of-Life Vehicles (ELV) Regulation setting an 85% recyclability/reusability by mass benchmark, as well as the revisions to the Waste from Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) directive.