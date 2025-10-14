RecyClass has revealed that its Recycling Process Certification has become the leading certification scheme for plastics traceability in Europe. The company announced that its certification scheme covers 60% of the region’s installed plastics recycling capacity. This is a significant achievement considering the scheme was only launched three years ago.

× Expand RecyClass RecyClass’ certification scheme leads the way in Europe

“The continued growth of this certification scheme is a clear indicator that RecyClass’ efforts to drive plastics circularity are delivering real impact,” said Paolo Glerean, Chairman of RecyClass. “RecyClass Recycling Process Certification has become the benchmark for companies seeking to certify their recycling processes and comply with the EN 15343:2007 standard.”

In 2024, RecyClass’ share of European installed recycling capacity certified at the stream level grew significantly, reaching 58% for HDPE/PP, 62% for ELV-WEEE, 70% for LDPE, and 75% for PET. These figures demonstrate the industry’s commitment to operating under verified and reliable recycling standards, providing the value chain with high-quality recycled materials.

Today, RecyClass collaborates with 11 accredited and 7 recognised third-party Certification Bodies, amounting to more than 120 auditors available to issue Recycling Process Certificates. Regarding the legislative targets for recycled plastics outlined in the Single-Use Plastic Directive (SUPD) and the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR), recyclers must demonstrate the traceability of their operations and ensure transparent communication of the origin of plastic waste to apply for certification.