remedi outlines its 2026 recycling and landfill goals

remedi has outlined its 2026 recycling and landfill diversion goals, noting how they ensure cost savings for healthcare systems that want more sustainable waste management solutions without increased expenses. Hospitals are facing mounting pressure to reduce landfill reliance, improve sustainability reporting, and manage rising operational costs. remedi's model combines recycling-enabled processing with a guaranteed minimum 10% cost saving compared to incumbent regulated medical waste contracts.

Rather than sterilising waste before sending it to landfills/incineration, remedi's process recovers and recycles eligible medical plastics and materials post-treatment. This will minimise landfill volumes while ensuring healthcare systems maintain compliance, safety, and predictable cost structures.

“Healthcare organisations should not have to choose between sustainability and affordability,” said Monica Kugler, VP of Operations at remedi. “Our ability to guarantee savings while advancing recycling reflects the efficiency of a fully integrated model and the growing demand for smarter, more accountable medical waste management.”

remedi boasts its own fleet and personnel to manage regulated medical waste from collection through treatment and final disposition. This eliminates outsourcing, ensuring cost efficiencies and accurate tracking of landfill diversion.