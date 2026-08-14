ReVentas has announced its participation in HG2030 – Circular Packaging, the pan-European Consortium which aims to demonstrate the economic viability of sorted, high-quality recyclates for food-grade packaging applications. ReVentas will focus on the market-demonstration stream of HG2030, which is dedicated to rigid PP food packaging. Combining the precise sorting made available by the HG2030 infrastructure with ReVentas’s dissolution-purification process, the consortium is looking to prove that coloured and contaminated post-consumer rigid PP waste can be returned to the packaging supply chain as a truly virgin-like polymer.

× Expand ReVentas ReVentas joins HG2030 - Circular Packaging consortium

“Joining HG2030 is a defining step for ReVentas,” said Tom Rose, CEO, ReVentas. “The programme’s intelligent sorting infrastructure, powered by digital watermarking, gives us the clean, well-characterised feedstock our technology needs to deliver food-grade PP at scale. Together, we seek to demonstrate that the circular economy for rigid PP food packaging may not be a distant ambition — but may soon become achievable.”

HG2030 – Circular Packaging is the successor to the HolyGrail 2.0 programme, driven by AIM – the European Brands Association. It focuses on market-adoption demonstrations and is directly aligned with the EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR).

ReVentas’ proprietary technology uses a solvent to dissolve PP and PE at low temperatures and pressures, stripping out contaminants including colour pigments, inks, odours, additives, and multilayer components. This results in a clean, homogeneous resin that replicates the properties of virgin polymer and is suitable for demanding food-contact applications. Additionally, the process also delivers an estimated 80% reduction in carbon emissions compared with virgin plastic production.

This collaboration addresses a gap identified across the European packaging value chain: while mechanical recycling sorts and granulates PP waste to high-quality fractions, a significant portion of the waste stream is of low-quality and then downcycled. ReVentas’ dissolution route tackles the feedstock fractions that can’t be mechanically recycled to food-grade quality, resulting in greater yields and achieving regulatory approvals.