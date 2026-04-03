Siemens joins the Global Impact Coalition

The Global Impact Coalition (GIC) announces that Siemens has become a member of the Coalition. The technology company strengthens the CEO-led platform’s growing network of global industry leaders that are committed to delivering emissions reduction and circularity solutions through collaborative, cross-sector action.

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Siemens is a global leader in industrial AI, automation, and digital twin technologies. The company will help support the GIC’s mission of creating commercially scalable, sustainable solutions. As part of the Coalition, Siemens will help optimise operations, reduce emissions, and enable real-time operations monitoring, as well as aid the continuation of GIC’s Automotive Plastics Circularity project.

“Siemens joining the Global Impact Coalition is a strong endorsement of our role as a trusted execution platform for industry-wide transformation,” said Charlie Tan, CEO of the Global Impact Coalition. “GIC exists to move beyond ambition and into delivery — aligning leaders across technology, materials and energy to co-create solutions that are scalable, bankable and measurable. This partnership strengthens our ability to turn collaboration into real-world circular and emissions-reduction outcomes.”

Axel Lorenz, CEO of Process Automation at Siemens Digital Industries, added, “Joining the Global Impact Coalition underscores our commitment to transformational impact in sustainability. By collaborating with companies throughout the chemical industry's value chain, we amplify our ability to decarbonise industrial processes and deliver traceable, low-emission solutions at scale. Industrial AI and digitalisation are critical tools in our sustainability toolkit. Through GIC, we’ll accelerate innovation that turns pilot initiatives into replicable, global industrial solutions that meet stringent environmental standards.”