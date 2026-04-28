Singapore has become the first country in Southeast Asia to have a comprehensive, legislation-based deposit return scheme for single-use drink containers. TOMRA Collection is the Return Point Network Operator for Singapore, with the company helping to create a clean and high-quality stream of recycled materials, as well as promote a circular economy for Singapore’s beverage containers.

× Expand TOMRA Singapore becomes first Southeast Asian country with nationwide deposit return scheme

The move is advancing circularity, reducing waste, and increasing high‑quality recycling across the country. The launch of the Beverage Container Return Scheme (BCRS) is a major milestone in Singapore’s environmental strategy, with the scheme designed to make recycling more convenient, accessible, and effective for both residents and businesses.

Singapore is at the forefront of Southeast Asia’s transition towards circular resource management. The country is reducing landfill waste, minimising litter, and boosting the recycling of high‑value beverage containers.

As of 1st of April, TOMRA Collection has deployed 350 reverse vending machines (RVMs) across the Central and North‑Eastern regions of Singapore. These machines allow consumers to return eligible used beverage containers and receive their deposit refund via digital payment solutions.

TOMRA Collection’s presence in Singapore is further supported by its Singaporean service partner, Chye Thiam Maintenance (CTM). Working with TOMRA Collection, CTM will ensure a high RVM uptime and that RVMs remain clean, well‑maintained, and can be used.

Singapore’s BCRS will have a hybrid approach tailored to the country’s dense urban layout, consumer behaviour, and existing infrastructure. RVMs will be available in retail stores and supermarkets, as well as in publicly accessible locations like HDB void decks, hawker centres, town centres, high footfall public areas, higher education campuses, and major tourist attractions.