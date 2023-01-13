Sustainable materials collaboration sees plans for PET-recycling factory in France

Cabrios, a French company involved in the development and industrialization of biological technologies to reinvent the life cycle of plastics and textiles, and Novozymes, a company involved in biological solutions, has announced an exclusive long-term global strategic partnership.

This agreement ensures the long-term production and supply of Carbios’ proprietary PET-degrading enzymes at an industrial scale for the biological PET-recycling plant due to start production in 2025 in Longlaville (France), as well as Carbios’ future licensee customers.

Exclusive Global Partnership

Carbios and Novozymes have had a partnership since 2019 to develop enzyme-based solutions and address sustainability issues around plastic pollution, both within PET-recycling and PLA-biodegradation.

Building on the current Joint Development Agreement (JDA), under the new agreement, Carbios and Novozymes will extend their collaboration to develop and produce enzymes that will subsequently be supplied by Novozymes to all licensees of Carbios’ technology. The new agreement grants both parties exclusivity in the field of the partnership.

Large-scale Industrial Deployment

The strategic partnership supports the large-scale industrial deployment of Carbios’ patented PET-recycling technology starting with Carbios’ future industrial reference unit in Longlaville (France), which the company claims will be the world’s first biological PET-recycling plant.

Construction will begin later this year, and both building and operating permits having been filed with local authorities. Production at the plant is set to start in 2025 and the processing capacity will be 50,000 tonnes of waste per year.

Emmanuel Ladent, Chief Executive Officer of Carbios said: “We are delighted to expand our partnership with Novozymes, the world leader in biological solutions, and to build on our strong existing relationship to provide a sustainable supply solution for our future customers, Novozymes’ continued support is testament to our joint commitment to achieve a truly circular economy for plastics and textiles that will benefit the environment and be economically viable for all business partners.”

Hans Ole Klingenberg, Vice President, Marketing Agricultural & Industrial Biosolutions of Novozymes added: “We are excited to advance our collaboration with Carbios by signing this exclusive agreement and to support the next phase of scaling this new business of biological plastic recycling. By providing biological solutions at a large scale, Novozymes is pleased to contribute in bringing Carbios’ biorecycling of PET-plastics and fibers to market.”