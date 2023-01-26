Techmer PM launches sustainability brand

North American polymer compounder and materials design company Techmer PM has launched its new sustainability brand, HiTerra, to support the continuing sustainability focus within the plastics industry.

× Expand Untitled design - 1

Michael McHenry, Chief Executive Officer of Techmer PM said: “Techmer remains committed to enabling our customer’s success by providing innovative solutions to today’s most challenging problems. We are proud that this sustainability brand lends a recognizable name for us to deliver on that promise.”

The company claims products under the HiTerra name brand are geared towards answering the industry’s call for more sustainable products and solutions.

The idea behind HiTerra was born from the combined inspiration of Techmer PM’s masterbatches, compound solutions and the company’s commitment to preserving the earth for future generations.

According to the company, Techmer’s HiTerra brand of products aim to help brand owners and processors achieve their sustainability goals with recycling enablers, alternative resin technologies, and sustainability enablers like improving shelf life for food packaging and manufacturing efficiencies.

Kaan Serpersu, Product Development, and Sustainability Manager at Techmer PM said: “We’re excited to see where this brand name takes us. We have a myriad of technologies in our existing portfolio that have proven market success. One of the pillars Techmer PM prides itself on is sustainability and our development pipeline is focused on addressing the current and future needs on this critical topic”. He added that customers will now be able to easily identify all of Techmer PM’s sustainable solutions.

The launch of HiTerra is a follow-up to the recently launched Sustainability Report.