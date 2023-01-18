Technology platform Changeblock launches end-of-life plastics offset scheme

Changeblock, a global technology company that develops technologies for creating and trading offsets, has announced that it has partnered with recycling company FusionOne to launch an end-of-life plastics offset scheme.

The credit will allow companies and individuals to offset their plastic use and support permanent solutions for plastic waste, and will be available through Changeblock's digital platform, which allows users to purchase and track their credits. This will be backed by independent verification and will be recognized by carbon markets and sustainability initiatives around the world.

The environmental platform is an environmental exchange that shortens the timeframe for companies to create credits, making it easier to invest in ESG with the aim to improve success for clean technology companies.

Investors can gain access to green projects that are streamlined and verified, allowing for the creation and listing of credits on the Changeblock platform. Changeblock claims the platform allows companies to create, trade, generate and gather data for environmental credits.

FusionOne has developed proprietary technology to convert end of life plastics into hydrogen as a clean source for energy production, as well as other applications. Changeblock believes The process is safe, scalable, and environmentally friendly.

Changeblock CEO Billy Richards said: "We are excited to be working with FusionOne to help bring their innovative solution to the market and enabling the monetization of one of the world’s largest waste streams, Plastic waste is a major environmental problem, and we believe that the plastic credit has the potential to significantly reduce plastic pollution and support the transition to a more sustainable future."