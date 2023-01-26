The German Plastics Center attempts to rectify sustainability issues through consortium involvement

According to the German Plastics Center, (SKZ) Only 9% of the 4,372 kt of plastic used in packaging each year in Germany are recyclates. The reason for this is often a lack of information on the recyclate content and recyclate quality of the existing packaging.

× Expand Recycling Teaser

As an attempt to Comat this SKZ, together with six consortium partners, wants to change this in the research project "Open Circular-Collaboration-Platform for Sustainable Food Packaging from Plastics"(COPPA). The project is funded by the German Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture (BMEL).

An open platform is to be developed that aims to provide information on secondary materials throughout the entire cycle by means of a digital product passport.

SKZ claims the amount of waste generated from packaging is steadily increasing. The organisation believes that there is room for advancement in the recycling of plastic food packing, and information on the origin, quality, quantity and future availability of recyclates.

The project objective of COPPA is to help aid the development and demonstration of an open and scalable Circular Collaboration Platform (CCP). The CCP is a cross-company information concept that recyclers, reprocessors and converters of plastics, packaging manufacturers, brand owners and food retailers use to establish a seamless tracking of plastics from packaging.

SKZ hopes that The CCP enables accurate and efficient information exchange on the recyclate content and quality of plastic packaging.

The project result is intended to represent a practical demonstrator that will be accessible to all companies in the entire food chain at the end of the implementation phase. COPPA is thus intended to drive forward the circular economy in the area of plastic food packaging, conserve natural resources by reducing the use of materials and the associated reduction in the use of fossil raw materials.