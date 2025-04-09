TIPA joins the U.S. Plastics Pact to promote a circular economy

TIPA has announced that it has joined the U.S. Plastics Pact (U.S. Pact), a solutions-focused consortium that aims to bring together partners throughout the plastics value chain to promote a circular economy for plastics. The U.S. Pact is working towards plastic materials never becoming waste through the elimination of unnecessary plastics. Additionally, the Pact is aiming to circulate reusable, recyclable, or compostable plastics when the material is needed.

TIPA joins the U.S. Plastics Pact.

Over 130 businesses, retailers, not-for-profit organisations, government agencies, and research institutions across the plastics value chain have joined the U.S. Pact. Together, all parties can create a singular voice for U.S. packaging through national initiatives and solutions that will help with the rethinking of products, packaging, and business models.

“At TIPA, we believe that the future of packaging must align with nature’s own cycle—where materials break down and return to the earth without leaving harmful waste behind,” said Rodrigo Castaneda, VP/GM North America at TIPA. “By joining the U.S. Plastics Pact, we are strengthening our commitment to driving systemic change in the packaging industry, ensuring that compostable solutions play a key role in the transition to a circular economy. Collaboration is essential to solving the global plastics crisis, and we are proud to be part of this collective effort to redefine the future of packaging.”

Emily Tipaldo, U.S. Pact Executive Director, added, “The U.S. Plastics Pact continues to break new ground and make progress toward a more circular economy for plastics packaging in the U.S. Without the work of the U.S. Pact and its Activators, we would not see the level of national alignment and desire for a universal instrument to address plastic pollution.”

Tracking change

To achieve this vision, the Pact needs to commit to new levels of accountability throughout the plastics supply chain. The U.S. Pact shines a light on measurable change with TIPA committing to transparent, annual reporting with WWF’s ReSource: Plastic Footprint Tracker. This will be used to document annual progress against the U.S. Pact’s four targets.

Key milestones and national solutions have been identified in the U.S. Pact’s “Roadmap to 2025.” By achieving said goals, the Pact can help track the country’s journey towards a circular economy where plastic never becomes waste. The “Baseline Report” details the start of the journey and key areas that the U.S. Pact will focus on to promote the change required to create a circular economy for plastic packaging.