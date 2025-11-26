TOMRA joins the coalition of businesses supporting the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s 2030 Plastics Agenda for Business. The agenda, which focuses on shifting towards a circular economy for plastics, builds upon the decades of progress bending the curve on virgin plastics. As part of the initiative, companies will collaborate to shape regulations, reduce transition costs, and accelerate transformation.

× Expand TOMRA TOMRA supports the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s 2030 Plastics Agenda

Three key areas to achieve circularity for plastics:

Collective advocacy to shape ambitious, effective policy.

Collaborative action to share risks, costs, and innovation in tackling systemic barriers.

Aligned individual action within companies to accelerate change and inspire broader market transformation.

TOMRA joins other businesses reaffirming their support for the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, as a signatory of the Global Commitment 2030 alongside Amcor, Borealis, Colgate-Palmolive, Danone, L’Oréal, Nestlé, SC Johnson, PepsiCo, and Unilever.

Launched in 2018 by the Foundation and the United Nations Environment Programme, the Global Commitment has mobilised over 1,000 organisations behind a common vision. Collectively, the initiative has avoided 14 million tonnes of virgin plastics, which is the equivalent of 1.8 trillion plastic bags or saving one barrel of oil every second. Additionally, the use of recycled content has tripled, with billions of problematic packaging items being eliminated.

“TOMRA has worked with circular value chains for more than fifty years and has seen the underlying drivers for change strengthen over the past decade,” said Tove Andersen, President and CEO of TOMRA. “Together with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation and member organisations, we look forward to continuing the enablement of a global circular shift for plastic and plastic waste as a 2030 Global Commitment signatory.”

Rob Opsomer, Executive Lead for Plastics and Finance at the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, added, “Many business leaders ask me what comes next. My answer is simple: don’t wait. The companies that act now can help shape effective policies and make circular solutions the new normal.”