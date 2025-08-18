Tubis’ Plauen recycling plant is set to go live

Tubis Group started commissioning its new recycling plant in Plauen in mid-June. Following years of development work and approval processes, the company is set to launch its new pyrolysis technology there. The plant is now set to go into continuous operation in the third quarter of 2025.

× Expand Tubis Tubis' recycling plant in Plauen set to go live.

The construction work was completed in mid-June, and the plant has since been undergoing its commissioning process. Developed in-house, the patented technology allows for continuous, scalable, and controllable recycling of mixed plastic waste on an industrial scale. Tubis can utilise this technology to make residual materials, which were previously disposed of in landfills or via incinerators, economically viable and return them to the raw material cycle. Process temperatures can reach up to 570°C, with production being clean and virtually residue-free.

Tubis is hoping to roll out the technology quickly over the next few years. The company is also making a major investment in a new plant with the patented pyrolysis technology in Nobitz, with construction work underway. The capacity of both plants is 24.5 kt of substitute fuels and plastic waste per year, with further approval procedures underway for two more sites in Germany.

Utilising its in-house development team, Tubis can continuously develop its pyrolysis technology to adapt to local conditions. The company’s goal is to optimise plastics recycling specifically and economically.