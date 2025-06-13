UBQ Materials has unveiled its UBQ Masterbatch product portfolio designed to transform manufacturing and supply chains. Landfills throughout the United States are expected to run out of capacity by 2036. This inspired UBQ Materials to develop this new patented process which transforms mixed household waste into a plastic alternative that can be used in a wide range of everyday goods.

× Expand UBQ Materials UBQ Materials unveils its UBQ Masterbatch product portfolio

Through the production of UBQ Masterbatch, up to 95% of household waste can be diverted, instead of waste ending up in landfills or incinerators. Considering the volatile markets and trade wars, UBQ Materials offers retailers and manufacturers a price-stable, risk-resilient plastic alternative that can be integrated into existing production lines.

“We're turning the world's most difficult waste into a manufacturing advantage,” said Albert Douer, Chairman and CEO of UBQ Materials. “UBQ Masterbatch unlocks the ability to replace oil-based resins with a circular material made entirely from household waste, with no need to compromise on performance or process. This is more than sustainability—it's smart sourcing. There are no more excuses for relying on virgin materials when waste can do the job better.”

The USQ Masterbatch portfolio can be combined with a range of polymers and is ideal for injection moulding and shaping through moulds.

Supply chain transformation

Former EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy and EU Commissioner Connie Hedegaard feature on its Advisory Board. UBQ Materials hopes to move towards a circular economy as part of supply chain transformation.

The company has worked with major brands including Mercedes-Benz, PepsiCo, and McDonald’s, helping them to advance sustainability goals through the adoption of UBQ materials into their products. The European Commission has awarded UBQ Materials a €5 million grant courtesy of the Just Transition Fund. This is to be used to expand its sustainable material solutions, including the UBQ Masterbatch, and speed up time to market.