Valeo Joins the Global Impact Coalition

The Global Impact Coalition (GIC) announces that Valeo has joined its Automotive Plastics Circularity project, marking a significant step in expanding the coalition’s footprint across the full automotive value chain.

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Valeo’s addition brings a critical capability into the collaboration. Positioned between chemical producers and vehicle manufacturers, Valeo directly shapes how plastics are designed, specified and integrated into components, decisions that ultimately determine whether materials can be recovered and reused at end of life. Alongside Valeo, the project, a flagship of GIC, brings together the key players required to move from technical proof points toward real world implementation.

The Automotive Plastics Circularity project has already demonstrated the technical feasibility of recovering plastics from end-of-life vehicles. Its next phase is focused on making this viable and at scale, aligning economic incentives, defining specifications, and enabling adoption across the value chain. Valeo joins at a point where these challenges are becoming more urgent. Evolving regulation is increasing pressure on the industry to incorporate recycled content into vehicles, while current material flows and component designs remain difficult to recover at the quality required. Addressing this gap requires closer coordination between those who produce materials, those who design components, and those who manufacture vehicles.

Through the partnership with GIC, Valeo will help define the specifications required for recycled plastics to be used in high performance automotive components and contribute to shaping how future systems are designed with end of life recovery in mind. Its experience in designing and manufacturing components brings a practical focus to how circularity can be embedded into real products.

Christophe Le Ligné, Valeo Group Vice President Research & Development, said: “Circularity is central to Valeo’s strategy, and joining the Global Impact Coalition is a promising next step in our sustainability journey. True scaling of circularity requires deep cooperation across the entire value chain. Our focus is on tackling the challenge of integrating high-quality recycled materials from End of Life Vehicles (ELV) into demanding applications, building a new circular value chain that ensures long-term material affordability and accessibility."

Charlie Tan, CEO of GIC, said: “Circularity in automotive plastics will only scale when the full value chain is aligned on what needs to change. Valeo brings the perspective of where design and material decisions are actually made, and that is vital. This strengthens our ability to move from proof of concept to something that can be implemented across the industry.

Valeo’s membership will advance the project’s ability to translate collaboration into outcomes. With a more complete value chain now engaged, GIC is better positioned to define workable solutions, align industry requirements, and build a credible pathway toward commercial deployment.