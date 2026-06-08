Viridor has called for policy changes to make advanced plastics recycling more investable. The company claims that the European Union and the UK’s current market conditions don’t support investment at the pace or scale required. Advanced plastics recycling plays an important role in the circular economy by helping to process hard-to-recycle plastics that can't be recycled through conventional mechanical methods. These plastics are then turned into usable material, reducing waste and cutting the need for new production.

× Expand Viridor Viridor calls for advanced plastics recycling policy changes

Since acquiring the Quantafuel platform, Viridor has achieved dry yields of 70-75% at its Skive Plastics-to-Liquids plant in Denmark. This is supported by improved operations and development project costs, as well as increased line availability and overall utilisation. Additionally, the high-performing operation has proven that it can recycle contaminated household plastics.

In the EU and the UK, the plastics recycling markets are under significant pressure due to the weakening demand for recycled material. Cheaper, virgin materials are continuing to undercut recycled alternatives. At the same time, policy and regulation in both markets are not creating certainty.

Viridor is calling for policy change in three key areas:

Stronger measures to ensure European plastic waste is recycled in Europe.

Clear, enforceable recycled-content requirements in the EU and the UK.

Quick implementation of consistent end-of-waste rules across both Europe and the UK for chemically recycled plastics.

“Advanced plastics recycling matters. It tackles a problem most people don’t see, but that everyone lives with. A significant share of plastic can’t be recycled through conventional methods. Instead, it is sent for energy recovery, sent to landfill, or exported overseas, increasing emissions and reinforcing reliance on making new plastic from fossil fuels,” said Lee Hodder, Managing Director, Carbon Capture and Circular Solutions at Viridor. “We are extremely proud of the operational advances made across Quantafuel and the progress made. The team has been extremely dedicated, operated the Skive plant at high standards and always found solutions to keep improving the technology to where it is today. The technology works. At Skive, we have achieved yields of up to 75%, far beyond the 30% many expected in the early days.”

Hodder continued, “But the problem is the broader business reality. Waste and recycling markets are shaped by policy: when governments create clear, stable incentives and properly enforced rules, markets respond, and investment follows. When they don’t, the system defaults to the cheapest option available. Today, that is making new plastic from virgin feedstock. That is why Viridor is calling for essential policy changes to make advanced plastics recycling investable. It is also why, after careful consideration, we are proposing to cease our European chemical recycling operations. No final decisions will be made until any required local consultation and negotiation processes have concluded, and our priority is first and foremost to engage with and support our colleagues throughout this process.”