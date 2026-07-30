Viridor has closed its European chemical recycling operations in Oslo, Skive, and Malmo. This decision comes despite significant operational progress across the business. Since acquiring the Quantafuel platform, Viridor has achieved dry yields of 70-75%, while also demonstrating the ability to successfully recycle contaminated household plastics not possible through conventional mechanical recycling methods.

× Expand Viridor Viridor closes its European chemical recycling operations

“Following consultation with employee representatives and extensive efforts to explore alternative options, we have taken the difficult decision to close our European chemical recycling operations,” said Lee Hodder, Managing Director, Carbon Capture and Circular Solutions at Viridor. “This is a difficult day, particularly for the colleagues directly affected, and our priority is to support them through this transition. I want to thank everyone across Quantafuel for their commitment, expertise and hard work. Together, they have demonstrated that this technology works and made significant operational progress. Advanced plastics recycling has an important role to play in the circular economy, but without stronger market conditions, greater regulatory certainty and the right policy support, the sector is not commercially viable. We remain committed to delivering a circular economy and hope the conditions will exist in the future for this technology to fulfil its potential.”

For a long period of time, Viridor has called for stronger policy support and greater regulatory certainty that would create the conditions required for sector growth and to attract investment. The company believes advanced plastics recycling has an important role to play in the circular economy. But current market dynamics and continued policy uncertainty have resulted in the sector not being supported commercially. Recycled material demand has weakened with cheaper virgin materials undercutting recycled alternatives.