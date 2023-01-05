2023: what are the current trends in smart waste management?

At the end of 2022, Sensoneo, a global provider of waste management solutions conducted research into trends and patterns that have been noticeable within the industry. The company claims the trends are also reflected in Sensoneo’s project of 2022, which include deposit return scheme integration in two countries (Slovakia and Malta), complex waste monitoring deployments in Argentina, Island, Saudi Arabia or Norway, or implementing smart bin access management.

Increasing prices for collection and treatment of waste

Inflation, rising cost of labour and increasing prices of energy and fuel are only one part of the reason why cost of waste collection and processing is going up.

Sensoneo claims the costs can be cut significantly with a waste monitoring system, which optimises waste collection routes and frequencies, resulting in route reduction by at least 30 %.

In 2022 Sensoneo partnered with Urbetrack on a large sensor deployment in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company is using their own software platform which collects data from Sensoneo sensors located in 2000 bins. As Pablo Ader, CEO of Ubertrack said: “Right now the data from waste monitoring is used to understand how the bins are operated and for optimization of bins placement - whether some apartment blocks need less or more bins. That is the first stage. As we are collecting very valuable data about bin fullness, the city plans to use them when concluding a new contract for waste collection. With such data it is possible to switch from fixed collection frequency to a dynamic one, optimising collection routes and collecting only the bins that are full.”

Buenos Aires is the first city in the region to deploy bin sensors on such a large scale. According to Pablo Ader: “Technology has not yet deeply penetrated the waste industry in Latin America. We want to set an example for other cities and countries, as we already see from the data gathered that there is a less expensive and more efficient approach to waste collection. Currently we are expanding the monitoring into more bins, deploying additional 2,500 sensors.”

Incentivizing citizens to create less waste and recycle

There is a call for fairer fees for citizens, motivating people to create less general waste and pay only for the waste they produce. The municipalities or housing associations are exploring several options. One is smart bin access management, allowing access only to authorised people. This can be paired with a pay-as-you-throw model or volume-based fees. Installing smart locks helped Slovak town Dubnica, which had issues with so-called waste tourism. According to Janka Beniakova, head of the town’s environment department: “After deploying semi-underground bins everyone started bringing their waste there and we wanted the opposite – that the waste collection will be specific only to certain house apartments. We wanted to make sure that our citizens only pay for the waste they generate, and that is why we initiated proper recording and tracking of the bins.”

Last year Sensoneo claims it provided a solution to one of the largest waste collector companies in Latvia, which decided to monitor, automate, and digitise its waste collection thanks to the installation of Watchdog on 25 collection trucks and RFID tags on 27,000 bins.

Middle East as one of top regions for implementing smart waste solutions

Sensoneo installations in the region include the United Arab Emirates, where sensors are monitoring recycling centres since 2018, and some of the company’s biggest recent deployments were in The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The country previously installed 1500 sensors to monitor general waste in the historical town Al-Ula, while in 2022 one of the largest deliveries was made to the futuristic city of NEOM.

Novel ways to waste monitoring

Sensors are monitoring waste bins in several Norwegian islands, where production of waste varies with the season. As the collection is done by boat, efficient use of the boat as well as manpower is required.

As Håkon Fält Hardli from Elteco said: “The islands are busiest during the summer season, and the number of visitors largely depends on the weather and water conditions. For instance, if we expect warm water and nice weather for the weekend, it is best to check and empty bins beforehand, instead of having an overflowing bin on Saturday.”

Norway also implemented underground water level monitoring in manholes which tend to overflow. According to Håkon Fält Hardli: “Installing sensors is an affordable solution that serves for two purposes: the first one is the data on how much water goes through the overflow, i. e. how big of a problem we have. Another important aspect is to detect a manhole that is getting too full and be able to drain it before it spills.”