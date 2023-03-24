Westlake Corporation gains sustainability certification for Netherlands site

Materials producer Westlake Corporation has announced that Westlake Epoxy’s Pernis, Netherlands site has completed the first sale of certified mass balanced Bisphenol A (BPA). Additionally, the site received mass balance certification for its tracing and handling of sustainable materials in the production of epoxy products for its International Sustainability & Carbon Plus (ISCC+) certification. The company says this is a significant step in Westlake Epoxy’s strategy to integrate renewable carbon materials into its raw material supply chain while reducing energy use and greenhouse gas emissions.

× Expand Sustainability certification

The company says all hydrocarbon feedstocks for the liquid epoxy resins produced at the Pernis location have been certified by mass balance to be replaceable by bio-based alternatives. These include the phenol and acetone used to manufacture BPA, as well as the propylene used to manufacture epichlorohydrin (ECH).

ISCC+ provides an international, practical, transparent system for the certification of bio-based, bio-circular and circular raw materials at each level of the supply chain. The ISCC+ certification recognizes Westlake Epoxy’s commitment to environmentally, socially and economically sustainable production by tracking its existing mix of feedstocks and replacing fossil materials with renewable resources.

This recent certification aims to reflect Westlake’s ongoing commitment to operating in a more environmentally responsible manner. Recently, Westlake Epoxy’s European operations also received its second Platinum rating from EcoVadis. Westlake Epoxy serves a variety of industries including adhesives, aerospace, automotive, civil engineering and construction, composite and wind energy, electronics, electric laminates and marine and protective coatings.