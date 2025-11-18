Ypsomed launches its autoinjector platform for circularity, YpsoLoop

Ypsomed has unveiled its first autoinjector platform for circularity, the YpsoLoop. The 1ml and 2ml platform varieties offer material recovery due to their design, allowing for automated disassembly and enhanced recycling, while also providing a pre-filled, two-step autoinjector. Additionally, YpsoLoop can be integrated into existing production environments.

× Expand Ypsomed The YpsoLoop product platform was designed for the circular economy.

“With YpsoLoop, we are taking an important step toward a more circular approach in healthcare,” said Ulrike Bauer, Chief Business Officer at Ypsomed. “Achieving circularity requires collaboration across the entire value chain – from device manufacturers and pharma partners to patients. This platform provides the basis for sustainable self-injection solutions that combine usability, safety, and environmental responsibility.”

The YpsoLoop came with eco-design principles and circularity in mind. Both the device structure and material selection enable automated disassembly, ensuring that autoinjector materials can be separated, recovered, and reintroduced into the material cycle rather than being wasted. The platform consists of two mono-material subassemblies, one for the syringe unit and one for the drive unit, leading to efficient recycling. YpsoLoop achieves an estimated 87% reduction in material-related CO₂ emissions compared with conventional autoinjectors by using bio-based and sustainable materials.

Building on this foundation, the company and its partners are working to bring circularity into practice throughout the product lifecycle. The parties involved are focusing on three priorities:

Supporting pharmaceutical partners preparing for implementation.

Ensuring access to suitable return and recycling systems.

Providing disassembly technology needed in circular processes.

YpsoLoop prioritises safe, comfortable, and reliable usage. The ClickGuide technology provides continuous acoustic feedback throughout the injection process. This helps users maintain the required holding time and reduces the risk of early lift-offs. Additionally, the ergonomically shaped cap ensures easy removal, especially for users with limited dexterity.

YpsoMate working with YpsoLoop

The platform integrates into existing fill/finish and assembly setups, including those used for YpsoMate. As a result, pharmaceutical companies and contract manufacturers can adopt the new platform with minor modifications. YpsoLoop supports industry-standard primary containers as well as the straightforward scale-up for global production.