Odour-extracting technology for plastics wins funding from IEEA

Eight new technologies, with the potential to save energy, maximize resource efficiency and cut carbon emissions, have won funding for UK industry trials. The winners include Luxus and TRC who have developed an odour-extracting technology for plastics.

These winners are the third phase of the BEIS Industrial Energy Efficiency Accelerator (IEEA).

Energy and climate minister Graham Stuart said: "industrial decarbonisation is essential to delivering green growth and jobs. I am delighted today to award more than £3.6 million of government funding across eight pioneering projects who are developing the technologies of the future. As our Industrial Energy Efficiency Accelerator (IEEA) programme shows, the UK is home to world-class innovators who are finding vital solutions to cutting industrial emissions.”

Paul McKinney, Associate Director and manager of the IEEA for the Carbon Trust added; “innovation in technology to reduce emissions, energy and waste - especially in the industrial sector - is critical for the transition to Net Zero. Unfortunately, scaling new solutions for industrial use can be challenging as they can be viewed as risky. The IEEA provides an important bridge by providing evidence that they can work in operational environments, increasing confidence and accelerating the uptake of new efficient technologies. Many of the accelerator’s first projects are now being commercialised, promising to deliver significant efficiency savings in their industries. We look forward to seeing more of the same from this cohort of projects.”

During Phases one and two the IEEA supported the demonstration of 16 new energy efficiency process technologies at industrial scale.

The successful Phase 3 projects are: