6.5 million trees protected by Tubex solutions, more than 150,000 tree shelters recycled in 2021

Tubex, the leading UK-based manufacturer of tree shelter solutions, has launched its 2021 report card revealing that more than 6.5 million trees were protected by Tubex tree shelters during the 2020/2021 planting season.

Other highlights include the latest statistics from the Tubex Collection and Recycling programme, the first of its kind to be launched in the UK earlier this year, with more than 150,000 tree shelters collected during 45 collections in its first year of full operation. That is the equivalent of 50 hectares of tree shelters with the resulting 21 tonnes of material being made into new shelters. 2021 also marked the launch of Tubex Nature, a biodegradable in nature product produced to help ensure saplings reach maturity, for those in the forestry and woodland management sectors with difficult terrains where collection would be challenging.

The figures revealed in today’s report come at an important time for tree planting across the nation, with the Government having pledged to plant 30,000 hectares of new trees each year by 2025. This ambition, coupled with a current sapling shortage for the 2022 planting season, mean tree shelters have never been more important for ensuring saplings have the best chance to establish into mature trees.

In 2022, Tubex is expecting to protect more than seven million new tree saplings before the 2021/2022 planting season draws to a close. In terms of product, Tubex is aiming for 50 per cent recycled content in the tree shelter portfolio by the end of 2022, and there are plans to launch a biodegradable zip tie.

Rhauan Young, Commercial Sales Leader for Tubex, said: “2021 has been a stellar year for Tubex. At a time when the restoration of beautiful British woodlands and environmental stewardship are rightly being heralded as the correct approach to tackling climate change, we’re very proud that 6.5 million trees are being protected by Tubex solutions.

“We are delighted with the results of our Collection & Recycling programme and the positive response we have gotten. We hope the collections continue to grow-year-on-year, ensuring that tree shelters are disposed of correctly and helping increase the percentage of recycled content in new Tubex tree shelters. We were also pleased to have been able to work closely with our customers to bring the innovative Tubex Nature to market – a biodegradable product developed to protect trees in hard-to-reach areas where collection is not possible.”