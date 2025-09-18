Amcor completes recycling facility upgrades

Amcor has announced that it has completed its upgrades at its Heanor, UK, recycling facility. This marks a key milestone in the company’s plan to expand high-performance recycling infrastructure in Europe. The Heanor facility works to convert post-consumer and industrial flexible plastic waste into high-quality recycled polymers. These polymers are then used in the company’s flexible packaging applications.

With the company’s recent investments like the modernisation of its wash plant and upgrades to quality and safety systems, Amcor has improved the consistency and quality of recycled output. Now, an additional 2,800 tonnes of recyclate can be used in high-performance flexible packaging applications.

The responsible packaging solutions provider also operates a recycling centre at its Steinfeld facility in Germany. Together, the facilities form a larger cross-European network that prioritises premium mechanically recycled content for flexible packaging, while also complying with legislation like the EU’s Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWP).

“Recycling flexible plastics at scale is essential for achieving circularity and ensuring supply chain resilience,” said Gerald Rebitzer, Vice President, Sustainability Operations & Advocacy. “These investments demonstrate our commitment to enabling high-performance packaging solutions with RecyClass-certified recycled content.”

About Amcor’s recycling facilities

Both facilities operate fully integrated recycling systems that convert flexible plastic waste into circular packaging materials for non-contact sensitive applications, collation shrink films for beverage multipacks and shrink films for tray-wrapped goods. Each facility maintains in-house testing to ensure high quality, consistency, and traceability levels.

Additionally, the facilities include on-site water treatment systems that ensure water is treated and recirculated, minimising the negative impact on the environment. Both facilities are also certified Zero Waste to Landfill by Valpak.