Biffa warns against allowing climate change action to slip down political agenda

Sustainable waste management specialist Biffa has warned that climate change action must not slip down the political agenda.

Biffa welcomed the new government’s early prioritisation of a circular economy - but stressed that the same commitment needed to apply for the wider journey to UK net zero.

The findings are published in Biffa’s latest Sustainability Report, which showcases its progress towards its key sustainability and social value targets in 2023-24.

Biffa, a UK specialist in sustainable waste management, has warned against allowing climate change action to slip down the political agenda.

Announcing a major step towards its own Net Zero targets alongside considerable business growth, Biffa welcomed the new government’s early prioritisation of a circular economy - but stressed that the same commitment needed to apply for the wider journey to UK net zero.

Last year Biffa completed several strategic acquisitions while continuing to reduce emissions – demonstrating that growth does not have to be a barrier to sustainability.

The findings are published in Biffa’s latest Sustainability Report, which showcases its progress towards its key sustainability and social value targets in 2023-24.

Michael Topham, Biffa CEO, said: “Last year was another great year for Biffa. We continue to successfully execute our strategy and are making great progress towards our sustainability targets.

“As a business Biffa has grown 49% in terms of revenue since 2019/20 and, during the same period, we have cut our Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 37%, breaking the link between emissions and growth.

“Last year we extended our capabilities and expertise through the acquisition of companies excelling in different aspects of sustainable waste management. We will continue to build on this success, while navigating a year of change with the launch of critical new policies in the next 12 months.

“Delivering system wide change across the UK also requires government to use the right policy levers to maximum effect. Last year saw further progress on waste and resource policy development and we welcome the early prioritisation of a circular economy by the new Government in Westminster.

“This is also true of the wider UK journey to net zero. Effective action on climate change is slipping down the political agenda even as the global impacts of extreme weather become increasingly profound.

“It has never been more important that people and organisations understand their roles and responsibilities in reducing emissions and ensuring a safe environment for future generations.”

Several acquisitions enabled Biffa to take more vehicles off the road by making its collection routes more efficient.

Preventing tens of thousands of tonnes of surplus from becoming waste by redistributing it through its network of Company Shop stores, increasing the number of alternative fuelled vehicles in its fleet and improving landfill gas capture, were among the other major contributors to Biffa’s ongoing reduction in emissions.

Biffa also grew its annual plastics recycling capacity to 213,000 tonnes following the opening of a third HDPE line at its Redcar facility and the acquisition of the Sherburn food grade PET plant in North Yorkshire. Biffa has now met its goal of tripling its polymer processing capacity by 2025 and remains on course to quadruple it by 2030.

Mr Topham added: “Our latest Sustainability Report highlights all the actions Biffa has taken in 2023/24 to further enable the UK circular economy and reduce carbon emissions, while positively impacting the communities in which we operate.

“All this is only possible through the people and partners that help power Biffa. From our collections operatives serving communities every day, to our innovation partners investigating new ways to increase circularity, reduce waste, and recycle more.”