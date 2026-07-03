Broadway retains its EcoVadis Platinum Sustainability Rating for 2026. This consecutive achievement places Broadway within the top 1% of companies assessed by EcoVadis worldwide. The company’s overall score has increased by 1%, reaching 87%. Broadway is the only UK masterbatch manufacturer to hold this accolade. Achieving a Platinum rating for the second consecutive year reflects the company’s continuous improvement, having progressed from Silver in 2022 and 2023 to Gold in 2024 and now Platinum.

× Expand Broadway Broadway celebrates EcoVadis Platinum sustainability rating retention

Driving this year’s increased score was an improvement in sustainability reporting, achieved by building a more comprehensive data set and aligning with the SASB (Sustainability Accounting Standards Board) reporting standards. Additionally, Broadway demonstrates exceptional environmental stewardship, demonstrated by its ISO 14001:2015 certification, while also endorsing the United Nations Global Compact, aligning its operational policies with global sustainability principles.

The Broadway 2026 ESG Report outlines the company’s clear carbon reduction goals:

Achieve carbon neutrality for Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030.

Reach full net zero across Scopes 1, 2, and 3 by 2050.

The report highlights several key environmental milestones on this journey:

Energy usage and onsite solar generation: In 2025, over 81% of the company’s overall energy use came from renewable sources. Broadway generated 624 MWh of solar electricity. Self-generated solar energy provided almost one third of Broadway’s total electricity demand, with 521 MWh used directly on-site and 103 MWh of solar energy returned to the national grid. This onsite generation mitigated 107 tonnes of CO2e.

In 2025, over 81% of the company’s overall energy use came from renewable sources. Broadway generated 624 MWh of solar electricity. Self-generated solar energy provided almost one third of Broadway’s total electricity demand, with 521 MWh used directly on-site and 103 MWh of solar energy returned to the national grid. This onsite generation mitigated 107 tonnes of CO2e. Verified carbon data and supply chain tracking: Broadway commissions a full Scope 1–3 carbon footprint assessment annually, which is then externally verified by Maltdoctor Ltd. While operational emissions (Scopes 1 and 2) remain comparatively low, Scope 3 emissions accounted for over 90% of Broadway’s total carbon footprint across its wider value chain in 2025. The company has adopted a sustainable procurement policy designed to uphold high environmental and ethical standards across its supply chain.

Broadway commissions a full Scope 1–3 carbon footprint assessment annually, which is then externally verified by Maltdoctor Ltd. While operational emissions (Scopes 1 and 2) remain comparatively low, Scope 3 emissions accounted for over 90% of Broadway’s total carbon footprint across its wider value chain in 2025. The company has adopted a sustainable procurement policy designed to uphold high environmental and ethical standards across its supply chain. Zero waste to landfill and material recovery: The company saw zero waste sent to landfill across 2023, 2024, and 2025. In the latest reporting year, it has also successfully recovered 56,802 kg of total waste and handled 166,464 kg of non-hazardous materials.

The company saw zero waste sent to landfill across 2023, 2024, and 2025. In the latest reporting year, it has also successfully recovered 56,802 kg of total waste and handled 166,464 kg of non-hazardous materials. Internal recycling and circularity: Internal recycling and reduction initiatives have saved over 367 tonnes of plastic from being scrapped between 2019 and 2025.

“Retaining EcoVadis Platinum for a second consecutive year is a significant achievement for us. As a medium-sized, family-owned manufacturer, this independent recognition of our efforts means a great deal. We don’t have a dedicated sustainability department; our progress is a result of cross-functional commitment and practical action from all areas of our operations,” said Ted Bedingfield, Purchasing Manager at Broadway. “This year’s assessment saw a substantial improvement in our sustainability reporting, particularly through the alignment of our disclosures with SASB reporting standards. The result is a testament to the hard work invested in developing robust policies and processes, alongside building a comprehensive sustainability data set. We are extremely proud of this outcome and remain committed to driving continuous improvement across all areas of ESG performance.”