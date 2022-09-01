Can industry and academia find a way for plastics to protect the climate? Arburg will join Leibniz University Hannover in a live TV discussion

Arburg’s interactive internet format "arburgXvision" takes an informative, knowledgeable and entertaining approach to tackling hot topics in the plastics industry. The hour-long episode, scheduled to start on 22 September, goes by the attention-grabbing title "Climate protection with plastic – ways out of the environmental crisis".

× Expand Arburg

Two terms opposing themes capture the essence of the discussion, which revolves around how can plastic possibly play a role in protecting the environment?

The episode, to be broadcast in German, will focus on the circular economy and the recycling of plastics. Rather than being dismissed as waste products, Arburg – like many in the plastics manufacturing industries – takes the view that plastics should be seen as valuable raw materials. Indispensable in many industries, dignitaries from Arburg – including Managing Director Sales and Service Gerhard Böhm and Sustainability Manager Bertram Stern, will discuss the merits of plastics alongside Prof. Dr.-Ing. Hans-Josef Endres, Head of the Institute for Plastics and Circular Economy (IKK) at Leibniz University Hannover, who will set out the scientific and academic challenges of such a proposal.

Transmission will then switch to Arburg’s headquarters in Lossburg, where Christian Homp, Team Manager Applications & Industries, will introduce viewers to a number of applications in which Arburg is using recyclates to build a functioning circular economy. These include projects such as R-Cycle and Holy Grail 2.0.

Viewers will be given the opportunity to participate interactively in the programme by posing questions and through opinion polls.