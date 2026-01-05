CERATIZIT awarded EcoVadis' Platinum Medal

As a result of its ambitious sustainability strategy, CERATIZIT has received the EcoVadis' Platinum Medal. This achievement places the company among the top 1% of over 150,000 companies worldwide that prioritise sustainability.

CERATIZIT receives EcoVadis Sustainability Rating Platinum

“The Platinum rating from EcoVadis is the result of intensive collaboration across all departments. Every idea, every detail, and every improvement contributed to this success. It shows what we as a company can achieve together with our employees once sustainability becomes an integral part of daily work,” said Andreas Lackner, Member of the CERATIZIT Group Executive Board.

EcoVadis provides sustainability ratings, information, and tools helping companies to manage environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risks and compliance issues. Companies are evaluated in four categories: Environment, Labour & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. CERATIZIT’s rating highlights the quality of its sustainability management system and commitment to improved transparency along the value chain.

CERATIZIT is committed to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions in line with the Paris Agreement’s 1.5°C target and achieving net-zero emissions by 2040 at the latest. This means by 2030, absolute emissions from Scopes 1, 2, and selected Scope 3 categories should be reduced by 54% compared to the 2020 baseline year. CERATIZIT is aiming to cut absolute emissions across all three scopes by 90% by 2040.

“The current EcoVadis rating underscores that CERATIZIT is on the right track. Our goal is not only to convince our customers through performance, quality, and service but also to support them in developing solutions for a more sustainable future,” concluded Melissa Albeck, Member of the CERATIZIT Group Executive Board.