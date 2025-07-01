Coldplay re-releases albums using EcoRecords

Coldplay are continuing its sustainability mission by re-releasing all its albums. The band’s discography will now be available on clear, 140g EcoRecords that are made using recycled plastic bottles, produced using injection-moulding technology. By choosing this process, there will be a reduction in carbon emissions during the manufacturing process by 85% compared to traditional vinyl production.

“We are incredibly proud to partner with artists such as Coldplay who share our commitment to a more sustainable future for music,” said Jen Ivory, Managing Director of Parlophone. “The shift to EcoRecord LP for their releases is a testament to what’s possible when innovation meets intention. It’s not just about a new product; it’s about pioneering manufacturing that significantly reduces environmental impact, providing fans with the same high-quality audio experience while setting a new standard for physical music production.”

EcoRecords look and sound the same as traditional vinyl records; they are simply made using 100% recycled polyethene terephthalate (PET). PET is a lightweight, durable material that is easy to recycle and has been designed with the circular economy in mind. Each 140g, injection-moulded LP is made with nine recycled PET plastic bottles, on average. Bottles are recovered from consumers as part of post-consumer recycling (PCR), and are then cleaned, processed into small pellets and then moulded into new items. Coldplay selected recycled PET (rPET) for all of the band’s EcoRecord products.

The move follows the release of Coldplay’s 10th album, Moon Music, which was released on 100% recycled PET EcoRecords. The album was the world’s first to be released as a 140g EcoRecord rPET LP. In addition to this sustainable move, the band successfully cut the carbon footprint of its Music of the Spheres World Tour by 59% (to date).