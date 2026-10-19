East Devon District Council (EDDC) has launched EdenServ to provide waste and recycling services. EdenServ takes over from SUEZ, offering waste and recycling collections.

× Expand East Devon District Council East Devon District Council launches EdenServ to provide waste and recycling services

EdenServ is a modern environmental services company owned by East Devon District Council. It delivers recycling, waste and environmental services on behalf of the council, prioritising a reliable service, environmental responsibility and long-term value for local communities.

The company aims to provide a resilient, locally owned service that supports the council's environmental ambitions, delivers social value and helps ensure high-quality services for residents.

Councillor Geoff Jung, East Devon District Council's Portfolio Holder for Environment and Coast, said:

"The launch of EdenServ marks an exciting new chapter for recycling and waste services in East Devon. By establishing a council-owned company, we are creating a service that is rooted in our communities and focused on delivering reliable, high-quality services for residents both now and in the future. For residents, it is very much business as usual. Collections will continue as normal, and people will still be able to contact the council through the same channels they use today. What will gradually change is the branding they see on vehicles and uniforms as EdenServ becomes a familiar presence across East Devon.”

Jung continued, “We're looking forward to working with EdenServ to continue to deliver a service that reflects our commitment to environmental responsibility, value for money and pride in our local places. East Devon’s performance in recent years places us as one of the top areas for recycling in the UK due to our residents’ continued participation in recycling, and the work of our partner Suez. I would like to thank Suez for their sustained support and co-operation during the changeover.”