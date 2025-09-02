ECI Group’s Technology selected for world’s first commercial scale fossil-free LDPE facility

Vioneo has awarded a major contract to ECI Group to deliver the world’s first low-density polyethylene (LDPE) plant to operate using an entirely fossil-free feedstock.

The facility, to be built in Antwerp, Belgium, represents a pivotal step in the transition to sustainable plastics. It will use ECI Group’s proprietary autoclave technology to produce 110,000 tonnes of LDPE per year from certified green methanol. The venture is backed by A.P. Moller, with ECI Group’s product partner, Repsol, providing essential market knowledge and product expertise.

ECI Group’s President and CEO, Joaquin Flores, commented, “We’re proud to have been selected to support Vioneo’s vision to create the world’s first green LDPE plant and the first new autoclave LDPE plant to be built in Europe in forty years. This project aligns perfectly with our vision of providing technology solutions that drive sustainable innovation.”

The plant will form part of the Vioneo’s planned production complex in Antwerp, Belgium which aims to address fundamental environmental challenges associated with conventional plastics manufacturing and will position Europe at the forefront of the transition to a sustainable ‘fossil-free’ plastics industry.

“Vioneo is driving the transition of the plastics industry by demonstrating the economic viability of large-scale, cleaner production using green methanol instead of fossil fuels. This initiative offers Europe the opportunity to lead the €5 trillion chemicals and materials sector’s defossilisation. Our partnership with ECI Group is a crucial step in realising this vision,” said Alex Hogan, Chief Executive Officer, Vioneo.

The LDPE plant will use a green methanol feedstock derived from biogenic CO₂, ensuring a fully fossil-free, traceable, and ISCC PLUS-certified product. Powered by renewable electricity, the facility will significantly reduce lifecycle emissions while delivering high-performance LDPE suitable for critical applications in healthcare, automotive, packaging, and consumer goods.

ECI Group’s proprietary technology offers a wide range of high-pressure polyethylene products, providing unrivalled operational efficiency, reliability, and flexibility. Building on ECI Group’s decades of experience within the polymer industry, their technology has been optimised to make use of modern materials, design techniques, standards, and industry best practices for construction, operation and maintenance. In the four years since 2021, ECI Group has licensed over one million tonnes of annual capacity, all using ECI Group’s standardised design approach.

Repsol will support ECI Group as product partner, bringing its extensive technical, operational, and commercial expertise.