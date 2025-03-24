Electrolux Group unveils ambitious, industry-leading sustainability target

Electrolux Group has announced its new ambitious, industry-leading recycled materials target. The company is hoping to increase the share of recycled steel and plastic by weight, regarding the products that the Group manufacturers, up to 35% by 2030. If Electrolux can achieve this target, the company will almost double the weight of recycled materials in scope compared to its previous target.

× Expand Electrolux Group Electrolux Group unveils "industry-leading" sustainability target.

The new target was unveiled alongside the Group’s sustainability results for 2024. Replacing the company’s previous recycled plastics target, the new goal expands the target’s focus to now include two of its most highly used materials by weight. The addition of steel to the target increases the scope of the material by more than 40% of all material purchased by the company. Overall, the weight of recycled steel and plastics generated by the 35% target is more than double the weight mentioned in the previous recycled plastics target.

“As a sustainability leader, we will continue to push ourselves and the industry to adopt even bolder sustainability commitments,” said Elena Breda, Chief Technology & Sustainability Oﬃcer at Electrolux Group. “I am very proud that we have set this target as an industry first. It will help us drive our company's circularity agenda through the increased use of recycled steel and plastics in our products.”

Electrolux Group’s sustainability global results in 2024:

Further reductions regarding carbon emissions in scope 1 and 2 (operations) by 36% and scope 3 (including product use) by 31%, compared to 2021.

Renewables made up 94% of electricity and 64% of total energy usage in operations.

Health and safety performance with a Total Case Incident Rate of 0.37.

Resource-eﬃcient products accounted for 24% of total units sold as well as 33% of gross profit.

A selection of the company’s latest washing machines in Europe exceeds the top A energy label.

The Electrolux Pure 900 Air Purifier Humidifier’s smart mode adjusts fan speed based on pollutant levels in the air, resulting in a 53% energy saving.

The company’s latest vacuum cleaners feature auto modes, adjusting suction powers automatically saving up to 52% in energy on corded bagged models, and up to 47% less on cordless models.

Electrolux / AEG ovens with CookSmart Touch use up to 28% less energy.

All over the world, 81,000 kids were inspired to eat more sustainably through the Electrolux Food Foundation's Food Heroes initiative.

Electrolux Group’s sustainability leadership has been recognised by receiving EcoVadis’ Gold rating, meaning the company has come in the top 5% of 70,000+ companies globally. Additionally, the company was also given a A- score for its work on the climate.