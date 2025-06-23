Encyclis acquires Biffa’s shares in two UK energy-from-waste facilities

Encyclis and Biffa have reached an agreement that sees Encyclis acquire Biffa’s shares in two UK energy-from-waste assets that Encyclis operate. As a result of the move, Encyclis will acquire Biffa’s 50% stake in the Newhurst Energy Recovery facility in Leicestershire as well as its 25% stake in the under-construction Protos Energy Recovery facility in Cheshire. Following these acquisitions, Encyclis will have full ownership of both facilities.

Both facilities are state-of-the-art plants that are designed to convert non-recyclable waste into energy and other resources. This will help to reduce landfill while promoting the circular economy. Through this transition of ownership, Biffa ensures that facilities will continue to operate “at the highest standards of environmental performance.”

“This announcement marks the beginning of a new phase in our long-standing partnership with Biffa,” said Owen Michaelson, CEO of Encyclis. “As one of the UK’s leading pure-play Energy-from-Waste businesses, we are pleased to take full control of these two strategically important assets, which fulfil a critical public sanitation function as part of the UK’s waste management infrastructure. The acquisition strengthens our position as we continue to build out our portfolio of facilities in the UK Midlands and allows us to continue to work closely with Biffa, who remain as one of our most important waste suppliers.”

Michael Topham, CEO of Biffa, added, “After a multi-year partnership, we are pleased to be selling our investment in the Newhurst and Protos Energy Recovery Facilities to Encyclis. Together, we have delivered on our shared objective to create a cost-effective, lower-carbon disposal route for residual waste. Moving forward, Biffa’s focus is on further developing our core services and other innovative partnerships to help our customers reduce and decarbonise waste, while still supporting the development of the UK’s waste infrastructure. Strategically, Biffa will remain the cornerstone supplier to the Energy Recovery Facilities and is excited by the Protos carbon capture opportunity, which will further benefit both us and our customers.”

The move aligns with Biffa’s commitment to sustainability, its long-term focus on low-carbon waste management services, and its mission to advance innovative solutions that move more waste up the carbon hierarchy with the help of industry leaders. Biffa invested in both Newhurst and Protos. The agreement will allow both companies to focus on their priorities while also maintaining their long-term relationship as key providers of vital waste management infrastructure and services in the UK.

Encyclis will provide continued development to these facilities, ensuring a safe and sustainable treatment route for residual waste, including plans to deploy carbon capture and storage (CCS) at Protos ERF. Biffa will continue as their anchor supplier with contracts for both facilities.

About Newhurst ERF

Newhurst ERF celebrated its second full year of operations recently. The facility is permitted to process up to 455,000 tonnes per year of domestic and commercial residual waste. This allows the facility to generate up to 40MW of baseload electricity, which can power around 80,000 homes.

About Protos ERF

Under construction near Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, the Protos ERF facility is approaching completion and is in the cold commissioning phase. Once operational, the facility is permitted to process up to 500,000 tonnes of residual waste each year, which can generate 37.5MW of baseload electricity.