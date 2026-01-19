Faerch has reported that its integrated recycling facility, Cirrec, is continuing to demonstrate stable performance and steady progress. This follows the market pressures and operational challenges that European recyclers are facing. Cirrec has increased its internal supply of tray-based recycled PET (tray rPET), supporting the company’s ambition to scale circular packaging solutions at an industrial level.

× Expand Faerch Faerch reports stable performance at Cirrec recycling facility

With its current performance, Cirrec can execute its full annual output capacity of around 27,000 tonnes of pellets for internal consumption within the Faerch Group. This secures Faerch’s access to high-quality recycled raw material, strengthening its position as an integrated recycler-producer.

The rigid plastic food packaging provider is accelerating its circularity efforts by expanding its integrated recycling model. The Cirrec Division is at the centre of this approach, which allows Faerch to turn post-consumer trays into new food-grade packaging, while also ensuring quality, security of supply, and true material circularity.

Faerch designed its recycling platform on the principle that “yesterday’s resources must stay in the loop.” This progress has seen collaboration across teams, close partnerships throughout the value chain, and a focus on improving processes and outcomes. By producing food packaging with tray rPET, Faerch is marrying responsible design and resource efficiency, with every tray made from materials that have already been utilised.

“Faerch ensures stability and quality in food packaging by managing the recycling process through Cirrec,” said Tim Rademacker, Divisional CEO – Recycling at Faerch Group and Cirrec. “This control allows us to secure high standards for raw materials, consistent quality, and reliable supply. Clear and coloured tray rPET offers a stable and sustainable recycled PET source, protecting customers from market volatility and supporting long-term business resilience. With our ambition, we can secure a constant supply and stable quality for all PET food packaging applications within the Faerch Group.”

Looking ahead to the future, Faerch is hoping to achieve 25–30% tray rPET content across its product portfolio by 2026. This long-term goal is integrated into its certification processes.