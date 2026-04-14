Flushing period products releases 2,500 tonnes of plastic a year

Netflix’s release of The Plastic Detox last month shows how microplastics have moved into the public health spotlight. Everyday items such as tampons and pads are a largely hidden source: when flushed, they break down over time, releasing plastic fibers into sewage systems and waterways. Now, sanitary waste experts at BusinessWaste.co.uk have calculated that this practice alone releases 2,580 tonnes of plastic into the environment.

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How much plastic is in sanitary products?

There are around 2.4 grams of plastic in each sanitary pad, and around 0.14 grams in each tampon.

How often are products flushed, and why is this an issue?

Approximately 2.5 million tampons, 1.4 million pads and 700,000 panty liners are flushed down the toilet every day in the UK. That means a whopping 4.6 million sanitary products flushed each day, or almost 1.7 billion per year.

How many plastics may be released into the environment?

Looking at pads and tampons alone, this could mean that pads contribute to 1,226 tonnes of plastic per year entering our waterways, while tampons generate 1,354 tonnes of plastic per year. Combined, this equals 2,580 tonnes of plastic, equivalent to around 258 million plastic bottles.

Why is this problematic?

Most tampons and pads contain plastic fibres or components, usually to provide absorbency or adhesion. When these are flushed, these plastics then enter the wastewater. Unlike organic matter, these don’t break down naturally and will instead fragment into microplastics, which can persist in the environment for decades. Further, these fibres will enter rivers, lakes, and the sea, and can then be ingested by aquatic life, eventually entering the food chain.

What can be done?

Consumers should never flush sanitary products. Manufacturers and brands must provide better education and labelling. Consumers should try to choose reusable products to reduce overall plastic production. The government can incentivise the production of low-plastic or reusable options.

Mark Hall, waste management expert, comments on flushing sanitary waste:“While much attention is paid to the issue of blockages when flushing sanitary products, little has been noted about how this practice releases microplastics into our environment. Unfortunately, many people still flush these products either due to poor education or a lack of appropriate bins. However, with our research estimating this could release over 2,500 tonnes of plastic into UK waterways, we really need to ensure that everything is done to discourage the practice.”