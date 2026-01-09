From the 31st of March 2026, households will have new requirements to follow regarding the separation of food waste. Although local authorities have outlined what is acceptable within food waste streams, packaging guidance may be missing, which could lead to confusion. As a result, there could be a greater risk of cross-stream contamination when waste is being disposed of. To combat this potential issue, packaging waste management experts at BusinessWaste.co.uk are urging food brands and packagers to update their labelling before the launch.

× Expand BusinessWaste.co.uk What to expect from new food waste recycling rules in England

Local authorities are outlining what items food waste bins can accept, which may be more than households may realise. Items that can typically go into a food waste bin include:

Cooked and uncooked food.

Food scraped from plates.

Tea bags and coffee grounds.

Eggshells.

Meat and fish (including bones).

Bread, rice, and pasta.

Out-of-date food, once removed from its packaging.

Items for the food waste bins should, typically, be placed in biodegradable or compostable liners. This measure, once in place, is required by local councils, who will often supply said liners.

Some households may have already received their new food waste caddies, as select councils are getting ahead of the curve. This will allow users to better understand what food waste can be recycled before the law comes into effect. Households should also check with their local council to ensure there isn’t any specific guidance for their area.

Items that typically shouldn’t be placed in food waste bins include:

Any food packaging.

Plastic, glass, or metal.

Garden waste.

Cooking oil or liquid fats (aside from very small amounts).

Potential issues with food packaging

The concept of food waste recycling won’t be new to everyone, with some councils having collected food waste for years. Inconsistent food packaging guidance hasn’t always been in place, clear, or consistent. Some common issues include:

Certain packaging will only say “Remove food and recycle”.

There may be no mention of food bins on the packaging.

Labelling on compostable packaging can be vague and confusing.

Recycling icons presume users know what they mean, when they may not.

Why is relabelling required

The clarity of food waste guidance on packaging could play a key role in the effectiveness of the upcoming legislation changes. There are many benefits of making labelling clearer, including:

Minimising the potential for contamination in food waste collections.

Boosting recycling rates.

Reducing any disposal and rejection costs for councils.

Improving environmental outcomes.

Ensuring households feel more confident when disposing of waste.

Updating packaging labelling is a cost-effective method to change behaviour around recycling.

“As food waste collections become standard for households this Spring, packaging needs to do a better job of explaining what happens to food once it's used. We regularly see packaging instructing people to “remove food and recycle” without any explanation of where that food should go. For many households, this creates uncertainty and increases the risk of food waste ending up in the wrong bin,” said Mark Hall, Packaging Waste Management Expert at BusinessWaste.co.uk. “Clear, plain English guidance that explicitly references the food waste bin is one of the simplest and most cost-effective ways brands can support Simpler Recycling. Small changes to labelling guidance could make a significant difference to contamination rates, council waste collection costs and overall recycling outcomes that our country is desperately trying to improve.”