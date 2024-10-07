UPM is committed to creating a sustainable future by transforming wood-based materials into biochemicals. Its new German biorefinery will produce renewable alternatives to fossil-based chemicals which can be used across diverse industries.

UPM, whose history goes back 150 years to the origins of the Finnish forest industry with pulp and paper production, is using its vast experience in forestry and forest products to transform materials for a fossil-free future. The company is starting up its wood-based biorefinery later in 2024 that will produce biochemicals made from responsibly sourced European hardwood.

UPM is focused on scaling biorefineries, producing a variety of renewable fuels and chemicals made from sustainable biomass. At its biorefineries, the company is creating ingredients that will provide a significantly improved carbon footprint compared to fossil-based alternatives and provide better choices to consumers.

Q. How has Clearfield Enviroteach's membership in the BPF helped build its reputation in the plastic recycling industry?

Membership in the British Plastics Federation (BPF) has been instrumental in enhancing Clearfield Envirotech’s reputation within the plastic recycling industry. The BPF provides a platform for Clearfield to stay informed about the latest industry trends, technological advancements, and best practices in plastic recycling. This membership has enabled Clearfield to benchmark its operations against industry standards, ensuring that the company remains at the forefront of innovation and sustainability.

Moreover, being part of the BPF has allowed Clearfield to participate in industry-wide discussions and initiatives, helping to shape policies and practices that benefit the entire sector. This involvement has not only boosted Clearfield’s credibility but also positioned the company as a thought leader in sustainable recycling, further enhancing its reputation both within the industry and among its customers.

Q. What specific plans do you have for growth in the next few years, and how do you envision expanding your operations?

Clearfield Envirotech has ambitious plans for growth over the next few years, focusing on expanding its operational capacity and broadening its reach within the plastic recycling industry. The company aims to invest in new technology to increase the efficiency and scalability of its recycling processes, enabling it to handle larger volumes of plastic waste and produce higher-quality recycled products.

Additionally, Clearfield plans to diversify its product offerings by developing new recycled plastic products that meet the evolving needs of its customers. This could include entering new markets or collaborating with other industries to create innovative solutions that further promote the circular economy.

Overall, Clearfield Envirotech envisions a future where it not only grows in size and capacity but also continues to lead the way in sustainable recycling practices, making a positive impact on both the environment and the communities it serves.

UPM’s Leuna biorefinery: turning wood into biochemicals

Woody biomass from sustainable forest management practices and side streams and sourced from certified, regional beechwood forests will be processed at the €1,180 million biorefinery in Leuna, Germany. The biorefinery aims to produce 220,000 tonnes annually.

The wood is harvested and recovered by UPM’s network of foresters and forest owners and supplied to the Leuna biorefinery for conversion into biochemicals. From the wood, cellulose is used to produce bio-glycols, lignin for renewable functional fillers and hemicellulose for industrial sugars.

The journey of UPM Biochemicals’ bio-based ingredients can be fully traced from forest to biorefinery. Thus, the end consumer can connect their product back to the carbon value of the Central European forests.

All the wood comes exclusively from sustainably managed forests and is 100% either FSC or PEFC-certified and covered by a third-party verified chain of custody. The certification confirms that the forest is being managed in a way that preserves biological diversity and benefits the lives of local people and workers while ensuring it sustains economic viability.

Wood is selectively harvested forest, not from clearcuts, and a substantial part of the forest is always retained in harvesting. Using only individual trees means that the remaining trees accelerate their growth – increasing their value as a carbon sink – and new trees grow the undergrowth and emerge through natural regeneration.

UPM’s commitment to delivering renewable circularity

The biochemicals can replace their fossil-based counterparts across apparel, textiles, automotive, packaging and more. The renewable bio- monoethylene glycol (BioMEG) is a drop-in solution and can therefore be fully integrated into existing production and recycling processes, enabling the transformation of the entire chemicals value chain towards renewable circularity.

UPM’s BioPura BioMEG will serve as a base material for various industrial products and consumer goods, such as PET bottles, packaging materials, polyester textiles and engine and battery coolants. Renewable BioMPG can be converted into cleaning agents, deicing fluids, fragrances and cosmetics.

UPM’s BioMotion, lignin- based Renewable Functional Fillers (RFF) are a completely new, sustainable alternative to replace carbon black and precipitated silica in various rubber end uses such as tyres, hoses, rubber floorings and scores of other rubber applications. Thanks to a commercial agreement with BioMotion RFF with Artigo Flooring, a comprehensive distribution network is ready to develop the local markets and ensure that customers can use RFF in rubber and plastics applications from the moment the Leuna biorefinery is operational.

UPM BioMotion RFF is also being used in an upcoming concept tyre, as a result of a collaboration with Nokian Tyres. By integrating a sustainable alternative to fossil carbon black, carbon emissions in tyre production are significantly lowered when the lighter weight, 100% renewable alternative to traditional CO₂-intensive fillers is used in the tyre’s side walls.

Functional fillers represent approximately 30% of a tyre, primarily carbon black and precipitated silica. According to an initial test series by Nokian Tyres, replacing functional fillers with UPM BioMotion RFF will act as a highly relevant component on the path towards sustainable mobility.