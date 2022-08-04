Germany-based specialty materials producer LANXESS aims for a climate-neutral supply chain

Specialty chemicals company LANXESS is aiming to be the first to take the next step in climate protection by setting a target for its scope 3 emissions. The Group aims to make its upstream and downstream supply chains climate-neutral by 2050.

LANXESS Durethan Scopeblue: the route to more sustainable plastics LANXESS' route to more sustainable plastics

The strategy includes mass reductions of indirect emissions from purchased raw materials, logistics and end products. By 2030, scope 3 emissions are to be reduced by 40 per cent compared with the base year 2015, from 27,000 to 16,500 kilotons of CO2 equivalents.

For direct emissions in production (scope 1) and for energy sourced (scope 2), LANXESS had set a target of becoming climate-neutral by 2040 three years ago.

We are encouraged, however, by leading industry experts at every conference to continually and consistently challenge businesses making such claims, and always ask the question ’is this just greenwashing?’ In response, LANXESS has provided assurance that its climate targets are in line with the Paris Climate Agreement, which has been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The joint initiative of climate protection organisation CDP, UN Global Compact, World Resources Institute and World Wide Fund for Nature has validated LANXESS’ targets for reducing its emissions, all of which are putting their weight behind LANXESS’ initiative in helping to limit global warming to a maximum of 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Matthias Zachert, Chairman of the Board of Management of LANXESS AG, said: “To stop climate change, our societies must transform to climate neutrality. We want to do our part. Our goal of becoming climate neutral in direct emissions and energy sourced by 2040 is already very ambitious. With the additional targets for our scope 3 emissions, we are taking the next step together with our suppliers and customers. The approval of our commitment by SBTi shows that we are on the right responsible path.”

LANXESS has launched a Net Zero Value Chain Program based on three pillars. These are Sustainable raw materials (bio-based, recycled or produced using renewable energies); Green logistics (improved planning, reduced demand); and Climate-neutral products bearing the Scopeblue label.

