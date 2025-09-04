The Global Impact Coalition (GIC) has launched its new dedicated spin-off structure to advance its Sustainable Olefins project. The said project will commence with a feasibility study, marking the first step towards exploring a new methanol-based route to promoting electro-sustainable aviation fuel (e-SAF) and low-carbon chemicals in Europe.

× Expand Global Impact Coalition Global Impact Coalition launches spin-off to advance Sustainable Olefins project.

Select GIC member companies have come together to evaluate the technical and economic potential of using methanol-to-olefins (MTO) technology as a sustainable alternative to fossil-based production processes. Together, the group will assess the process’s viability.

“Transforming how we produce essential building blocks like olefins is key to reducing emissions in the chemical sector and related value chains, such as aviation,” said Charlie Tan, CEO of the Global Impact Coalition. “The announcement today signals the growing momentum toward transforming the global chemical sector at a time when new technologies are urgently needed to meet climate and business goals.”

The MTO approach could offer a scalable, electrifiable alternative to steam cracking. Sustainable olefins are essential in manufacturing low-carbon polymers and materials that can then be used in consumer goods, industrial, and mobility applications. By utilising e-methanol, the MTO process allows for the production of e-SAF, offering a scalable pathway to decarbonising the aviation industry.

As the demand for low-emission feedstocks and regulatory drivers continues to rise with initiatives like recycled content requirements, sustainable material mandates, and SAF targets simultaneously increasing, the sustainable olefins market is set for rapid growth. Additionally, the global green methanol market is expected to triple by 2030, with the spin-off well positioned to benefit.