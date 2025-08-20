Global Impact Coalition launches GIC Innovation Ecosystem

The Global Impact Coalition (GIC) is launching its GIC Innovation Ecosystem. The initiative is designed to connect start-ups, research and technology organisations, and academic institutions with chemical companies to help accelerate early-stage innovation, supporting a more sustainable industry.

The chemical industry is under growing pressure to reduce emissions and advance circularity; to meet this demand, new partnerships and innovation models will be needed to scale the impact. Innovators both within and beyond the sector are developing technologies that may play a key role in transforming the chemicals value chain.

“Innovation is happening fast and often at the edges,” said Charlie Tan, CEO of the Global Impact Coalition. “We are launching the Innovation Ecosystem to bring those edge innovators into the room with industry leaders, enabling early collaboration and ensuring breakthrough technologies can scale where they’re needed most.”

Through the initiative, innovators can engage with GIC’s project portfolio, including tangible workstreams that focus on chemical emission reduction, circularity, and sustainable feedstocks. There is also an opportunity for participants to collaborate with GIC member companies, contributing to commercially scalable solutions to meet sustainability goals.

The GIC Innovation Ecosystem allows innovators to:

Shape future projects and pilot tangible solutions with leading chemical companies.

Gain enhanced visibility and strategic insights across the chemical value chain.

Work with global leaders to promote emissions reduction, circularity, and “no harm” chemical innovation.

There is an open call for applications for participants aligned with one of GIC’s ongoing projects. Successful applicants will be invited to engage, and those selected will contribute to advancing the project toward spin-out.