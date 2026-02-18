Great Central Plastics has received official certification from British Gas proving that 100% of the company’s electricity is from renewable sources. This achievement demonstrates the UK-based injection moulding company’s commitment to sustainable manufacturing, as it aims to reduce its carbon emissions and move towards more responsible plastics production.

× Expand Great Central Plastics Great Central Plastics is officially powered by 100% renewable energy

Injection moulding can be very energy-intensive. The company will be significantly reducing its environmental impact by powering its entire site with certified renewable electricity.

This latest achievement is just one of the multiple milestones that Great Central Plastics has reached as it continues to promote its green initiatives. These other milestones include: